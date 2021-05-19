Post COVID, Parents Must Watch Out For Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome In Children

The second wave of COVID-19 is creating a lot of worry to the people. Most of the people are dying and it is said that children are going to be affected in the third wave of COVID-19. Most of the researchers are predicting that very soon, we are going to be affected with third wave in which children will be the most affected. According to the reports, there has been an increase in the number of MIS-C inflicted cases in children suffering from COVID-19.

What is MIS-C:

According to the reports, children below 15 years of age who have been recovered from COVID-19 are falling prey to multisystem inflammatory syndrome. It causes inflammation in various parts of the body and may also affect heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and stomach.

Children who displayed the below mentioned symptoms should be taken to the hospital immediately

Fever

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rashes

Bloodshot eyes

Fatigue

Last April, clinicians in London confirmed an outbreak of hyperinflammatory shock with multiorgan involvement in eight children in a period of 10 days, which they identified in The Lancet as being similar to Kawasaki disease shock syndrome.

According to the authors of the study, all eight patients were seriously ill, with high fevers, rash, conjunctivitis, peripheral edema, generalised extremity pain, and gastrointestinal symptoms. Several of the children subsequently tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and the researchers concluded that the disease was "a novel phenomenon affecting previously asymptomatic children with SARS-CoV-2 infection."

The CDC, a disease control agency in the United States, said it was still unknown why this was happening.

Children infected with MIS-C have a higher chance of getting a positive in RT-PCR test. There will be high levels of CRP, ferritin and LDH. Blood clots can cause children go into a coma. According to the Lancet report, an increasing cases from Europe, North America, Asia, and Latin America have been reported.