Pornspiration: Unlimited Internet Access Making Students Watch Adult Stuff

Now police are keeping an eye on people’s internet search data to monitor those looking up for pornographic content. A case will be registered under Information Technology Act 67B. Children will be imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh and a maximum of five years imprisonment for watching pornography videos and scenes. If caught a second time, then there will be seven years of imprisonment and has to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh. Adults caught watching pornographic videos will be fined Rs. 10 lakh and 3 years of imprisonment. If arrested for a second time, then they will be imposed a fine up to 10 lakh and seven years of imprisonment.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has started, not only students but also adults are watching pornography and are searching for pornographic material on the internet. According to the reports, police are going to arrest those who are watching pornography. Parents are going to be questioned if children below 18 years of age watch pornography. The cyber officials started a campaign against child pornography and warned strict action as per law.