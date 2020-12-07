From Poor Tenant Farmer To Millionaire: How MP Man Found Diamond In Leased Land

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh was fortunate enough to find an expensive diamond that changed his life forever. The 45-year-old farmer, Lakhan Yadav who hails from Panna, leased a small plot of land last month at a cost of Rs 200. While he was flattening and digging out the stones and sawdust, he found a colored stone. He suspected that it was a diamond and took the stone to a nearby District Diamond Officer. He tested the stone and declared that it was a 14.98-carat diamond.

With this, Yadav's happiness knew no bounds. He auctioned the precious stone for Rs 60 lakhs. Speaking on the occasion, Lakhan Yadav said, "That diamond changed my life. I could not read much. That is why I will make a fixed deposit in the bank. With the money that comes from that, I will give my sons a good education,” he said.