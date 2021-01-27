Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy Condemns Violence At Delhi Kisan Rally

Tamil Nadu: Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy Former MLC, BJP National co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu State strongly condemns the violence that occurred in the Kisan rally held at Delhi on Republic Day.

Reacting to the incident he stressed that, "It's a highly deplorable act. And some people with vested interests and Anti-National sentiments have participated in this," according to alleged reports.

He further shared that, "This incident should be enquired thoroughly, and the culprits should be booked, and punished under the law."

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy also condemned the political agenda of the opposition parties, who he alleged are jealous about PM Narendra Modi's popularity and of Pro-Farmers development programs and have reacted with this act.