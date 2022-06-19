NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the government body under the Ministry of Environment, on 18 June has issued a list of measures and ban of Single Use Plastic items by 30 June from this year in the country with effect from the 1st July 2022.

CPCB’s multi-pronged approach as part of its Comprehensive Action Plan encompasses measures to reduce the supply of raw materials, demand side measures to reduce plastic demand, enabling measures to promote alternatives to SUP, digital interventions for efficient monitoring and to create awareness, and guidance to State Boards for effective implementation of directions.

The notification prohibits the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of the following identified single use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential with effect from the 1st July 2022: i.Ear buds with plastic sticks

plastic sticks for balloons

plastic flags

candy sticks, ice cream sticks

polystyrene [Thermocol] for decoration ii. Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards

iii. Cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.

The CPCB issued directions to e-commerce companies leading single use plastic sellers or users, and plastic raw material manufacturers with respect to phasing out of identified single use plastic items.

As per the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016, a complete ban on sachets using plastic material used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco, and pan masala is already in force.

As per PWM (Amended) Rules, 2021, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of carry bags made of virgin or recycled plastic less than seventy-five microns has been banned with effect from 30th September, 2021 as opposed to fifty microns recommended earlier under PWM Rules, 2016.

Also Read: 10 Lakh Govt Jobs In 18 Months, PM Modi Announces Massive Recruitment Drive