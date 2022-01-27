Polluted Air From India Causing Toxic Smog in Lahore, Finds Pakistan Study

New Delhi: An inquiry report in Pakistan accused India of being responsible for the severe air pollution levels in Lahore.

According to a joint investigation study by Bahauddin Zakariya University and NUST University, the poisonous haze in Lahore was caused by filthy air from India, according to Samaa TV.

According to the report, the city's air was not pure for a single day in 2020, increasing the number of asthma and heart patients.

Pakistan has raised the issue with India but has received no reaction, according to the report. The problem cannot be solved without help from across the border.

The SAARC conference, according to the report, might address Asia's air pollution.

In the winter, Lahore has had the worst air pollution in four years. The city was named No. 1 globally as the most polluted city in 2021, with an AQI of 700, which is considered "particularly hazardous."

The last time Lahore's smog levels spiked was in the winter of 2016–2017. According to a New York Times investigation, harmful particles in the air, known as PM2.5, hit 1,077 micrograms per cubic metre, which is 30 times more than the acceptable level.

The pollution has reached a "crisis threshold," according to experts, according to the report.

Pollutants and water vapour in the atmosphere combine to generate smog. Asthma, flu, cough, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems are all possible side effects.