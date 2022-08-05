The polling to elect the new Vice President will be held tomorrow. The polling will take place at the Parliament House between 10 am and 5 pm. Jagdeep Dhankar is the NDA candidate, while Margaret Alva is the Opposition candidate for the Vice Presidential Election.

The Vice President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

The total number of electors are 788 Members of Parliament. It includes 543 elected Members of the Lok Sabha and 233 elected Members of the Rajya Sabha as well as 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha. The counting will take place at the Parliament House after the voting tomorrow. The term of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu ending on 10th of this month.

