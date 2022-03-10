Poll Panel Lifts Ban On Victory Processions Citing Better Covid-19 Situation

As the counting of votes and declaration of results was still in process in the five states, where Assembly 2022 elections were held between February and March, the Election Commission announced lifting the ban on victory processions. The poll body released a statement saying in view of the improved COVID-19 situation, it has “decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession.”

The Election Commission added that the decision has been taken after consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments. However, the organisers of the victory processions need to follow the existing instructions of disaster management authorities and preventive measures need to be taken. Given the Covid-19 situation prevailing at the start of the year, the poll panel had disallowed the physical campaigning for political parties at the time of announcing the poll schedule for state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

As the BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the saffron party workers were seen celebrating the victory in elections outside the party office in Lucknow. Yogi Adityanath is set to return to power after completing a full five-year term in office.