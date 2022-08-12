Police Conduct Flag March as Tension Over Bengaluru’s Eidgah Maidan Grows

Bengaluru: Karnataka police on Friday carried out a flag march in the city's Eidgah maidan where a few Hindu groups planned to hold Ganesh puja during Vinayak Chaturthi. The Eidgah maidan has been in the news for quite some time over the property’s ownership claims.

Recently, Revenue Minister R Ashoka declared that the disputed Eidgah Maidan was owned by the revenue department, contrary to the claims of Waqf Board, following which a tense situation prevailed in the area.

Hindu groups argued that since Eidgah Maidan is a government property now, they should be allowed to hold religious rituals on the ground. The tension further intensified after Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan told reporters that no Ganesh puja would be allowed, except for hoisting tricolour on Independence Day.

Earlier on Thursday, State Minister R Ashoka held a meeting and it was decided that only officials would be hoisting the flags on the ground in Chamarajpet. He also stated no other slogans like religious would be allowed, and the police commissioner will issue an order imposing restrictions.

Reacting harshly to Khan’s comment, Vishwa Sanatan Parishad President S Bhaskaran told mediapersons that, “If the Congress MLA gives such irresponsible statements, we will start conducting Ganesha puja every day at Eidgah Maidan.”

Vishwa Sanatan Parishad further demanded the demolition of Qibla wall by the Waqf Board or the government.

“If they don't, then he and few others would demolish it on December 6 on the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition,” Bhaskaran had stated.

Taking cognisance of the statement, the police on August 10 registered an FIR against Bhaskaran. He has been booked under IPC Sections 153 A-promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and others, doing acts prejudicial to maintain harmony and 295 A, which states deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting it's religion or religious beliefs.