New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee from India while she was being investigated in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court on Saturday. The probe agency also claimed the actress had deleted the evidence from her cell phone.

The probe agency said the actor was not cooperating with the investigators. She attempted to leave India but could not do so as her name was on the ‘lookout circular’, the ED told the court in a document.

The ED opposed Jacqueline’s bail plea in the court. The agency alleged Jacqueline tampered with evidence during the course of investigation and destroyed the evidence from her mobile phone. The court will hear the matter again on November 10.

Last month, a Delhi court granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In her regular bail plea, Jacqueline said that she was a tax-paying resident of India since 2009 and her “professional reputation and future work commitments” were “intrinsically linked” to the country.

Earlier, the actor was questioned by the central agency in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to Rs 200 crore extortion involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Delhi prison, allegedly cheated many people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

The probe agency also said that Jacqueline would receive the proceeds of crime which the main accused (Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul) obtained through extortion from Aditi. It said the actor was aware of the criminal antecedents of both the accused persons. The ED added Jacqueline and another actor Nora Fatehi received expensive gifts and luxury cars from the accused person.

