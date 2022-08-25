New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday asserted that the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his January 5 visit to Punjab was ‘planned’ and said people behind the conspiracy and their motives should be unmasked.

His comments came after a report, submitted by the five-member committee to the Supreme Court, indicted the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur for failing to take requisite action.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee, headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Indu Malhotra, said Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans had 'failed to discharge his duty' though sufficient forces were available during Modi's Punjab visit.

Thakur also raised a series of questions about the role of former Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi and slammed the then Congress-led government in Punjab.

It may be recalled here that Prime Minister Modi had visited Punjab ahead of the state assembly polls in January. He was on his way to Ferozepur for an election rally on January 5, but was stopped for 20 minutes on a flyover about 30 km from Hussainiwala due to a blockade by farmers.

“The state govt was informed about the PM's movements and yet the law and order situation in Punjab was compromised. This gives rise to questions: Who gave the protestors knowledge of the PM's route? Who was SSP speaking with repeatedly on call? Who was he taking instructions from? Spot, where his convoy stopped, was in the middle of the bridge, only 100m away from protestors, only 10 km away from Pakistan. Anything could've happened. CM was not available even on call. The PM stood there for 20 mins but even 2 mins were enough for anything to happen. Ferozepur SSP failed despite having 2 hours of time on his hand to find an alternative route. A lapse in PM's security can't be dismissed. When PM reached Punjab during Congress' rule, CM, DGP & chief secretary weren't there to receive him. This was not a coincidence but rather a planned conspiracy...PM Modi's life was in danger,” Thakur said.

The Union Minister claimed that Channi was not even available on the phone when the incident occurred.

“The SPG gave a go-ahead to take the route only after a clearance by the Punjab DGP that the route is safe and sanitised. Even then the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and the DGP were missing. Their vehicles were there, but they were absent. They left the Prime Minister alone. The spot, where his convoy was stranded, was in the middle of the bridge, only 100m away from protestors, only 10 km away from Pakistan. Anything could've happened,” Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said it will send the report of the five-member committee to the Centre for appropriate action. There are remedial measures and safeguards needed for the Prime Minister's security, said the bench.

(With inputs from agencies)

