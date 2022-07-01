PM Narendra Modi's Hyderabad 2-Day Visit Itinerary

Hyderabad has been decked up for the BJP National Executive meeting held on 2nd and 3rd July. The Saffron party’s National President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the meeting which is being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). In view of the PM's visit to the city, the police have issued his itinerary details.

The itinerary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Hyderabad visit will be as follows

On the first day, July 2, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart from Delhi at 12:45 pm in a special flight and reach Begumpet airport by 2.55 pm.

He will reach Novotel Hotel in Hitex at 3:20 pm in a special helicopter from Begumpet. Then he will leave for HICC at 3:30 pm and will participate in the national executive meeting from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

On the Second day, July 3, PM Modi will take part in the Saffron party’s executive meeting from 10 am to 4:30 pm at Novotel hotel. After the meeting, the PM will reach Begumpet Airport in a special helicopter at 6:15 pm. He then reaches Secunderabad Parade ground to address the massive public gathering. The PM will be in the meeting for an hour from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. After the meeting, the PM will be staying at Raj Bhavan or Novotel hotel.

On July 4, Monday, PM will depart from Begumpet at 9:20 am in a special flight and reach Vijayawada at 10:10 am to participate in various programmes in Andhra Pradesh.

