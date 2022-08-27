PM Narendra Modi Throws Open Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Atal Bridge’ here on Saturday. This 300-metre long and 14 metres wide bridge is built across the Sabarmati river for pedestrians and cyclists.

Soon after the bridge’s inauguration, the prime minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil, took a stroll on the bridge and waved at people.

“Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of Sabarmati river but it is also unique in design and innovation. In its design, the famous kite festival has been kept in mind,” Prime Minister Modi said during the Khadi Utsav event from where he inaugurated the bridge.

After the Khadi Utsav, went to the Atal Bridge. It is exceptional. I am sure the people of Ahmedabad will love it! pic.twitter.com/VAmmnsHIvH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2022

The pedestrian bridge is named after the late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The bridge was a tribute by the local people to former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said.

Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular! pic.twitter.com/6ERwO2N9Wv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) shared a video of the iconic bridge and wrote: “Our prized possession, the Sabarmati Riverfront, just gets better as we open doors to the Atal Bridge. The modern marvel would be E-Inaugurated, tomorrow 27th August, Saturday by H'ble Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

Our prized possession, the Sabarmati Riverfront just gets better as we open doors to the Atal Bridge. The modern marvel would be E-Inaugurated, tomorrow 27th August, Saturday by H'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/F9BllFNiR0 — Amdavad Municipal Corporation (@AmdavadAMC) August 26, 2022

The bridge connects the flower garden on the western end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern end. It also has an eye-catching design and LED lighting.

