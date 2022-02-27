PM Narendra Modi Mentions About Kili Paul, Neema In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat speech mentioned about Kili Paul and Neema who make videos on social media by lip syncing several Indian songs. Kili and Neema Paul are brother-sister duo from Tanzania who won the hearts of the netizens with their perfect lip-sync videos and groovy choreography. Kili Paul enjoy a huge fan following on Instagram.

PM Modi said that he wanted to know more about Kili Paul and Neema and said that it is not an easy task to make lip-sync videos. He further stated that if we look at the videos of Kili Paul and Neema, it shows their love towards Indian culture and Hindustani music. Here is the tweet made by Modi.

PM @narendramodi mentions about Kili Paul and Neema, who have who created ripples on social media by lip syncing several Indian songs. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/xa85sbI3vW — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 27, 2022

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul also shared a video of both of them singing India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana on the occasion of Republic Day. On India’s 73rd Republic Day, Kili Paul posted a video of himself and his sister singing India's national anthem. They also wished everyone a very Happy Republic Day. Here is the video.

Recently , he was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan tweeted, "Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania."