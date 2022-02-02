PM Modi's YouTube Channel Has More Than 1 Crore Subscribers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has more than one crore subscribers now. On Tuesday, Modi's YouTube channel crossed one crore mark, the highest among top global leaders.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is second on the list of global leaders with the highest subscribers on their YouTube channel. Jair Bolsonaro has a total of 36 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel, followed by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 30.7 lakh subscribers. Indonesia President Joko Widodo has 28.8 lakh subscribers. The White House has 19 lakh subscription and US President Joe Biden has 7.03 lakh.

Coming to Indian leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, MK Stalin's YouTube channel has 5.25 lakh, 4.39, 3.73 lakh, 2.12 lakh subscribers respectively.

Here is the latest video from PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel.

