PM Modi's Special Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered dignitaries with unique Made In India gifts at G7 Summit 2022 in Germany, to show the rich culture and art forms of India. The gifts were brought from different parts of the country.

Modi gifted a Gulabi Meenakari cufflink made of pure silver molded into a base form which is a GI-tagged art form of Varanasi to US President Joe Biden. The cufflink made for Biden was paired with a matching brooch for Jill Biden, the First Lady.

A hand-knitted silk carpet from Kashmir was gifted to Canadian President Justin Trudeau.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was gifted a Ramayana Themed Dokra Art which is a non–ferrous metal casting art that has been used in India for more than 4,000 years.

PM Modi gifted a carrier box, known as the Zari Zardozi box, hand-crafted in Lucknow to French President Emmanuel Macron. The zari zardozi box has been embroidered on khadi silk and satin tissue in the colours of the French National Flag.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was gifted a Metal Marodi carving Matka by PM Modi. The Matka is essentially a nickel-coated brass vessel engraved by hand from Moradabad, also known as the Peetal Nagari or “brass city” of Uttar Pradesh, India.

Prime Minister Modi gifted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Black Pottery pieces from Nizamabad, India.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a hand-painted platinum tea set made from Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi gifted a ‘marble inlay table top’ to Italy’s PM Mario Draghi. This particular table top is made of semi-precious stones with gradients in their colour, making it very similar to Italian marble inlay work.

PM Modi gifted ‘Nandi-themed Dokra art’ to Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, an art piece from Chattisgarh.

Narendra Modi gifted ‘Moonj baskets and cotton durries’ to Senegal’s President Macky Sall. Moonj is a wonderful example of utilitarian handicraft made with sustainably sourced material. This particular piece is by a master craftswoman from Prayagraj.

PM Modi gifted lacquerware ‘Ram Durbar’ to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. The GI-tagged lacquerware art form has its roots in the temple town of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

(Inputs from India Today)

