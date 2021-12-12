PM Modi's Official Twitter Handle Hacked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked for a brief time and was later restored. A tweet related to cryptocurrency was shared on the account and later it was deleted.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India asserted in a tweet.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.



In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

Earlier when the account was hacked, a tweet was shared with a URL via PM Modi's account which read, "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”

As per the sources, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is on the case and attempting to determine the source of the hacking event. The most up-to-date technology is being employed in the process.