In Maa, I've Always Felt..: PM Modi's Emotional Tribute to Mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away in the wee hours of Friday around 3:39 AM. She died due to age-related issues. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated and was later discharged.

Heeraben was staying with PM's brother Pankaj Modi at Gandhinagar's Raysan village.

The Prime Minister would regularly pay her a visit to spend time with his mom whenever he visited Gujarat.

PM Modi had penned a blog on his mother's 99th birthday in June. In the blog, the PM talked about how hia mother's life haf "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God."

Sharing her picture, the prime minister wrote, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing - Always remembered - Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”