PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Hospitalised

BREAKING: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was hospitalised last night. PM Modi met her on her 100th birthday in June earlier this year.

Reports state that Heeraben Modi, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable. The hospital has not shared any other piece of information about her condition as yet.

The prime minister met his mother e ahead of the second and final phase of Gujarat assembly election. Heeraben had also cast her vote for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.