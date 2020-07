NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, July 2 discussed various bilateral issues and the post-COVID world.

The leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and also agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world, an official statement said.

During their telephonic conversation, they agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral summit to be held in India later this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his keenness to welcome President Vladimir Putin in India for the bilateral summit.

President Putin thanked PM Modi for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in all spheres.

During their conversation, PM Modi congratulated President Putin on the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia, the statement said.

The Prime Minister noted the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on 24 June 2020, as a symbol of abiding friendship between the people of India and Russia.

In another move, India's defence ministry on on Thursday approved procurement of fighter jets, missile systems and other platforms at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore to bolster the combat capability of the armed forces. Officials told a news agency that 21 MiG-29 fighter jets are being bought from Russia while 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft will be procured from Russia. The ministry has also approved a separate proposal to upgrade existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft.