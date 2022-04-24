Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jammu and Kashmir visit, a blast was heard around 8 kms from Jammu’s Palli village, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a rally. As per Laliana villagers, the blast was heard at around 4:30 am on Sunday. A huge crater believed to have been created due to the explosion in the fields is being investigated by the security agencies.

The Prime Minister is visiting the Union Territory after scrapping Article 370 in 2019 - which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir. He is set to hold a rally in the area which is known for faith healers who treat snakebites.

A suspected blast was reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, tehsil Bishnah, Jammu. Police are suspecting a lightning strike or a meteorite. Investigation underway: Police#JammuAndKashmir — United News of India (@uniindianews) April 24, 2022

In view of the recent terror attacks on a bus in Sunjwan on Friday and in Kulgam on Saturday, the security has been tightened in the Union Territory for Modi’s visit. During his public programme, PM Modi will launch development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. As the nation celebrates National Panchayati Raj Day, the Prime Minister will also address the representatives of gram sabhas (village bodies).

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel. The developmental project was built at a cost of Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45 kms long tunnel is dotted with exhaust systems along the route and is also a weather-friendly path. The newly-constructed tunnel will reduce the distance between Banihal and Jammu province and Qazigund in South Kashmir by 16 kms. He is also expected to lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.