PM Modi Urges Everyone To Watch This Serial On Doordarshan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat speech urged everyone to watch the 'Swaraj' serial on Doordarshan. He said, "It is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes who took part in the freedom movement." Here is the tweet.

Know More About Swaraj:

As a part of year long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration commemorating the freedom struggle on the 75th Independence Day, Doordarshan started Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha. A 75-episode-series airs every Sunday from 9 to 10 pm on DD National. Swaraj is all about the story of the unsung heroes who played a prominent role in the country's development, depicting the history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century. The show consists of 75 episodes in Hindi as well as in nine regional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese, in addition to English. The serial in regional languages aired on regional networks of Doordarshan from August 20. The audio version will be broadcast on All India Radio.

The series started with the landing of Vasco-da-Gama in 1498 in India. The serial will also tell the stories and contributions of heroes including Rani Abbakka, Bakshi Jagabandhu, Tirot Sing, Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, Shivappa Nayaka, Kanhoji Angre, Rani Gaidinliu, Tilka Majhi, Rani Lakshmibai, Maharaj Shivaji, Tatya Tope, Madam Bhikaji Kama, and more.

