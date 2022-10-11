PM Modi at UNWGIC in Hyd: Geo-spatial Technology is Driving Progress in India

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said geo-spatial technology is driving inclusion and progress in India. He explained how the Svamitva (Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) scheme is helping the villagers to have clear documents of their properties in the rural areas.

“We are using drones to map properties in villages. Using this data, villagers are receiving property cards. For the first time in decades, people in rural areas have clear documents of ownership,” PM Modi made these remarks while addressing the United Nations World Geospatial International Congress virtually which was held at HICC in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

PM Modi welcomed the international delegates and expressed his happiness that the conference is being held in Hyderabad. He said the city is famous for its culture and cuisine, its hospitality and hi-tech vision.

During his virtual address, the Prime Minister said India is a young nation with a great innovative spirit. He added that India is leading in the startup hubs in the world and the number of startups has almost doubled since 2021.

“India is one of the top startup hubs in the world with the number of unicorn startups having almost doubled since 2021,” Modi said.

Referring to the theme of the conference, ‘Geo-enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind’, the Prime Minister added that the theme can be seen put into practice by India over the last few years.

Sanitation facilities were taken from 110 million families, and tap water connections to over 60 million families, “India is ensuring no one is left behind.”

“With the stake-holders of the global geo-spatial industry coming together, With the policy makers and academic world interacting with each other, I am confident that this conference will help steer the global village into a new future,” PM Modi concluded.

