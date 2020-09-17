NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday (Sep 17). Greetings have stared pouring in from leaders across parties. President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the PM saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India''s life values and democratic traditions.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India''s life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the PM on his birthday. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also wished PM Modi on his birthday. He tweeted, "Wishing Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and many healthy & successful years in the service of the nation. May he be able to work more successfully to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country & is truly “sab ka” & “sab ka saath”!"

Union home Minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar among others tweeted their greetings on PM Modi's 70th birthday.

“PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Rajnath Singh wrote, “Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the PM on Twitter and his message read, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life.”

MP Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his good wishes to the PM. His message wrote, “Happy birthday to our dearest Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.

Thank you for restoring people’s faith in democracy and it’s political leadership due to your unblemished ethics and high morality. New India is emerging under your leadership. I pray for your good health and long life,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP has organised several events across the country to celebrate the PM's 70th birthday. A 70 kg laddu has also been prepared to celebrate the occasion. "We are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s 70th birthday with Seva Saptah (service week) as he himself believes in serving people. We also got 70 kgs of laddu to make this cake," a BJP worker was quoted as saying by new agency ANI.