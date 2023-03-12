Bengaluru: Making a strong pitch for a double-engine government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on Congress by saying the opposition party is busy ‘dreaming of his death’ but he is busy dreaming of developing the southern state.

The BJP’s state government is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave after corruption allegations in Karnataka. With PM Modi’s tour in Mandya on Sunday the saffron party is hoping to breach the stronghold of another rival party - Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS as it eyes the Assembly elections due later this year.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders “Modi teri kabar khudegi” slogan, PM Modi said, “Congress is busy dreaming of digging Modi's grave, but I am busy dreaming of developing Karnataka. Congressmen who are dreaming of digging Modi's grave do not know that Modi's biggest security shield is the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters of the country," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Congress is dreaming of 'digging a grave of Modi'. Congress is busy in 'digging a grave of Modi' while Modi is busy in building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway & easing the lives of poor: PM Modi in Mandya #KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/sCA140Xwex — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores in Mandya and Hubballi districts. He also inaugurated the 118 km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which was built at a total cost of around Rs 8,840 crore. The expressway is expected to bring down the travel time between the two cities from three hours to about 75 minutes.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a four-lane Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway to be built at the cost of around Rs 4,130 crore. He will also visit the northern part of Karnataka where he will inaugurate IIT Dharwad built at a cost of over Rs 850 crore.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a road show in Mandya. The people chanted Modi-Modi as the Prime Minister passed through the streets waving at them. They also showered him with flowers.

Also Read:Washing Powder Nirma Posters Welcoming Amit Shah Come Up in Hyderabad

