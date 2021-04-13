PM Modi, Telugu States Chief Ministers Ugadi Wishes To Telugu People

Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter and wished every Indian a happy new year. He extended his greetings to the Telugu people a very Happy Ugadi. He said ‘may this year fill with joy and success in everyone’s life. I also pray for the good health and well-being of everyone.’

అందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ కొత్త సంవత్సరం అద్భుతంగా ఉండాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను. మీరందరూ ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో, భోగభాగ్యాలతో వర్ధిల్లాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the Telugu people living worldwide a very Happy Ugadi. He said that everyone should be happy in this 'Plava Nama Samvatsaram'.

He further added that there should be abundant rains in the state and expressed hope that coronavirus should be completely eradicated from the country. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

‌ప్ర‌పంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్నతెలుగు వారందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. షడ్రుచుల ఉగాదితో ప్రారంభమయ్యే ప్లవ నామ సంవత్సరంలో ప్ర‌తి ఇల్లూ సుఖ సంతోషాల‌తో క‌ళ‌క‌ళ‌లాడాలని, ఈ ఏడాది కూడా సమృద్ధిగా వాన‌లు కుర‌వాలని, క‌రోనా పీడ శాశ్వ‌తంగా విర‌గ‌డ కావాల‌ని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నా.#HappyUgadi — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 13, 2021

Telangana Chief Minister KCR has conveyed Plava Ugadi (Telugu New Year) greetings to people in the State. As the Panchangam (Telugu Lunar Almanac) predicts sufficient flow of water this year, Hon'ble CM hoped that it will augur well for the irrigation sector in the State.

CM Sri KCR has conveyed Plava #Ugadi (Telugu New Year) greetings to people in the State. As the Panchangam (Telugu Lunar Almanac) predicts sufficient flow of water this year, Hon'ble CM hoped that it will augur well for the irrigation sector in the State. pic.twitter.com/SHjXnCkHEV — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 13, 2021

He stated that even nature is favouring State Govt.'s vision for agriculture and added that Ugadi marks the beginning of agriculture operations and is an integral part of farmers’ lives.

Stating that Ugadi Pachadi (A liquid concoction of several ingredients) is symbolic of the ups and downs one experiences in life, KCR wished Plava Ugadi brings new hope and enthusiasm for people to pursue their dreams and aspirations.