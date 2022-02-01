PM Modi Statement Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the media ahead of the Union Budget session in Parliament on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23.

Here's what PM Modi said ahead of the Budget session...

Namaskar friends,

The Budget session is starting today. I welcome all of you and all the respected MPs across the country in this Budget session. There are many opportunities for India in today's global situation. India's economic progress, its vaccination campaign and made-in-India vaccines are creating trust in the entire world.

Our debates, issues and discussions with an open mind can become an important opportunity for global impact in this Budget session.

I hope that all respected parliamentarians and political parties will help in taking the country on the path of development by having a good discussion with an open mind.

It is true that sessions and discussions also get affected due to frequent elections. But I would pray to all the respected MPs that elections are in their place, they will continue, but the Budget session is very important because it draws plans for the entire year. As much as we make this Budget session more fruitful with full commitment, the coming year will also be a great opportunity to take it to new economic heights.

There should be an open, thoughtful, sensible discussion with a good purpose. With this expectation, many thanks to all of you!