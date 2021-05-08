PM Modi Speaks To CMs Of Four States

Corona second wave has hit the country hard. Thousands of cases are being reported every day in several states across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned several chief ministers on Saturday. He talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Shivraj Singh of Madhya Pradesh, and Jairam Thakur of Himachal Pradesh. He spoke to them about the situation and the measures that need to be taken to stop the disease from spreading.

Modi enquired about the Maharashtra government's plans for dealing with the corona second wave and the precautionary measures in place. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed about various actions implemented in the state to control the virus and thanked Modi for the center's help. On the other hand, the state recorded over 54,000 new cases in a day.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister also tweeted about his conversation with Modi.