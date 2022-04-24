PM Modi’s Monthly Radio Talk to be Shown on Screen Every Sunday

In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday touched upon various topics like digital payments, PM museum, water conservation and ancient mathematics in the country.

Prime Minister Modi in his 88th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, reiterated the benefits of the digital economy. Urging the people to adopt the digital ecosystem and undertake a ‘Cashless Day Out’ experiment, the Prime Minister said small payments made through online are contributing in the building of a big digital economy in India.

“Now even in small villages and towns, people are using UPI. It's benefiting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy. Every day, Rs 20,000 crore online transactions are taking place,” PM Modi said.

He hailed the opening of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Ministers Museum), which was inaugurated in New Delhi on April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. PM Modi has appealed the people to visit museums in their cities during summer vacation and share their experiences using the hashtag #MuseumMemories on social media.

“The country has got a ‘Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay’, it has been opened for the people of the country. It’s a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it’s connecting the youth of the country with them,” he said.

Stressing on the need of water conservation, the Prime Minister said, 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of the nation.

“It's specified in our scriptures that water is a basic necessity of every creature, it's an important natural resource," he added.

Mann Ki Baat on screen

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme is now being shown every Sunday at Gandhi Darshan in Delhi’s Rajghat. According to Vijay Goel, vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, after the show, the viewers would be shown a 20-minute film on Gandhiji and also a book on Gandhiji’s life be given to each participant.