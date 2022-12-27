PM Modi’s Brother, Family Sustain Injuries in Accident Near Mysuru

Mysuru: Prahlad Modi, the younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received injuries after his car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon, reports said.

The incident occurred when the SUV in which Prahlad was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to Bandipora hit the road divider on Mysuru-Nanjagud highway near Kadkola

The injured people were immediately rushed to the JS hospital in Mysuru. The SUV involved in the accident was damaged completely due to the impact of the accident. Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar visited the hospital and inquired about the treatment being provided to Prahlad and his family members.

Notably, Prahlad Modi was the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF). The organisation was founded in 2001 to raise the issues faced by the dealers of the fair price shop.

