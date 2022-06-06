NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released special series of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10, and 20 denominations while addressing the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance. The coins will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) logo and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons. "These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of Amrit Kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," Modi said.

Prime Minister also inaugurated a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years. The programme was organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue.

Modi also launched the 'Jan Samarth portal' -- a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes. As per I and B reports the main purpose of Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

Addressing the Iconic Week Celebrations being organised by @FinMinIndia and @MCA21India. https://t.co/knFcV1x8SF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2022

