Sep 17, 2022, 22:10 IST
New Delhi: Wishes poured in from across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday. Opposition party leaders and other prominent personalities also greeted Modi on his birthday. 

To celebrate PM Modi’s birthday, a 15-day blood donation drive was started across the country. Nearly 5,980 camps have been set up across the country and 45,000 people have donated blood on Saturday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also donated blood at a camp set up at Safdarjung Hospital here. 

The Union Health Minister said 87,137 people donated blood on the first day of the fortnight-long blood donation drive, which is a "world record". 

PM Modi marked his birthday by addressing four events covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy on Saturday. Eight Cheetahs – five female and three male –  were brought in from Namibia. Among these. The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present-day Chhattisgarh.

Out of eight Cheetahs, Prime Minister Modi released three Cheetahs   in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh. Remaining Cheetahs were released by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries. Around seven decades ago Cheetahs became extinct in India. 

PM Modi thanked all those who wished him on his 72nd birthday.

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan extended sweet birthday wishes to PM Modi. In his birthday message, the superstar requested the leader to "take the day off and enjoy". SRK also wished the Prime Minister "strength and health to achieve all your goals".


