New Delhi: Wishes poured in from across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday. Opposition party leaders and other prominent personalities also greeted Modi on his birthday.

To celebrate PM Modi’s birthday, a 15-day blood donation drive was started across the country. Nearly 5,980 camps have been set up across the country and 45,000 people have donated blood on Saturday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also donated blood at a camp set up at Safdarjung Hospital here.

नया विश्व कीर्तिमान! आज मुझे बताते हुए हर्ष है की प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी के जन्मदिन पर #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav के तहत 87 हज़ार से अधिक लोगो ने अब तक स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान किया है, जो की एक नया विश्व कीर्तिमान है। अपने प्रिय प्रधानसेवक को देश की तरफ से यह एक अमूल्य भेंट है। pic.twitter.com/Fp2PPlqhKK — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 17, 2022

The Union Health Minister said 87,137 people donated blood on the first day of the fortnight-long blood donation drive, which is a "world record".

PM Modi marked his birthday by addressing four events covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy on Saturday. Eight Cheetahs – five female and three male – were brought in from Namibia. Among these. The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present-day Chhattisgarh.

Out of eight Cheetahs, Prime Minister Modi released three Cheetahs in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh. Remaining Cheetahs were released by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries. Around seven decades ago Cheetahs became extinct in India.

A long wait is over, the Cheetahs have a home in India at the Kuno National Park. pic.twitter.com/8FqZAOi62F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022

#WATCH | Today we are the world's 5th biggest economy. The country is transforming. 'Pehle hum Kabootar chhodte the, aaj Cheetah chhod rahe hai': PM Narendra Modi at the launch of the National Logistics Policy, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2V1jtAAtsW — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

PM Modi thanked all those who wished him on his 72nd birthday.

I am humbled by the affection received. I thank each and every person who has wished me on my birthday. These wishes give me strength to work even harder. I laud all those people who have devoted this day to various community service initiatives. Their resolve is commendable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan extended sweet birthday wishes to PM Modi. In his birthday message, the superstar requested the leader to "take the day off and enjoy". SRK also wished the Prime Minister "strength and health to achieve all your goals".