Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said just like other states, Telangana will also get the double-engine government. He said the people in Telangana are for the BJP’s double-engine government as this is important for the rapid progress of the state.

Addressing a public meeting ‘Vijay Sankalpa Sabha’ at Secunderabad Parade Grounds here, the Prime Minister said “In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana, people are paving the way for BJP’s double-engine government.”

Telangana | When BJP's double engine govt will be formed in Telangana, development work will be expedited in every city and village of the state: PM Modi at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8HRyyZZd4K — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Modi began his speech in Telugu to the delight of party workers who attended the public meeting. Setting the tone for 2023 state Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said Telangana’s art and culture are a matter of pride for the country.

“The state’s people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

The Prime Minister listed out various development schemes and work done by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the welfare of the masses. He said, “In the last 8 years, we have initiated various policies for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, backward, and tribal people. That's why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our government and its policies.”

Also Read: PM Modi to Unveil Bronze Statue of Freedom Fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju Tomorrow

Modi asserted that the BJP is not only making projects of innovation and tech, but also providing resources to the poor. “We are putting continuous efforts into the welfare of Telangana’s farmers. In the last 8 years, the length of National Highways (NH) in Telangana has increased twice,” he added.

Demand for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Telangana’s capital as Bhagyanagar during his address to the party workers at the BJP National Executive Meeting on Sunday.

“PM Modi said that Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar which is a significance for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.