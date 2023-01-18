PM Modi Reacts to Boycott Pathaan Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned BJP party leaders from making unnecessary remarks against films and personalities to grab headlines. During the BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said, “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do.”

A BJP office bearer, who was present at the meeting said, “In his speech yesterday, the prime minister cautioned those who make statements to grab headlines. He told them that they should refrain from doing so. He said that sometimes the comments on films or personalities overshadow the hard work we have done.”

This comes amid the boycott call against Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ by a few prominent BJP leaders, including Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra.

