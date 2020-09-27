PM Modi, Rajnath Singh And Others Mourn Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh's Demise

Sep 27, 2020, 09:02 IST
- Sakshi Post

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away in the early hours of Sunday. He was 82. Jaswant Singh was born on January 3, 1938. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He held defence, external affairs and finance portfolios in Vajpayee's different ministries from 1996-2004.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that, "Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his Twitter and tweeted as, “Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian."

Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in after the death of Jaswant Singh. Here are the tweets.

