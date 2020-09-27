Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away in the early hours of Sunday. He was 82. Jaswant Singh was born on January 3, 1938. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He held defence, external affairs and finance portfolios in Vajpayee's different ministries from 1996-2004.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that, "Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his Twitter and tweeted as, “Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian."

Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in after the death of Jaswant Singh. Here are the tweets.

Sh Jaswant Singh was a scholar-leader of great majesty, integrity and credibility. Made a mark for himself as d Foreign Minister n Defense Minister in Vajpayee govt. End of another stalwart of a glorious past era. My sincere condolences to Manvendra n family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/m0rGMtNCbC — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) September 27, 2020

Rightly said Sir. And what a dignified man Major Jaswant Singh was! Condolences Colonel @ManvendraJasol 💐https://t.co/p5upyI4GmS — Navdeep Singh (@SinghNavdeep) September 27, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Union Minister and veteran politician Jaswant Singh. On behalf of DMK, I express my sincere condolences. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 27, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Sh. Jaswant Singh ji, former union minister. He was a man of high morals and ethics. He served the nation with high integrity & dedication. My thoughts are with his son and my dear friend @ManvendraJasol. May the departed soul rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/iq7a7kKEUv — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) September 27, 2020

V sad to hear about the demise of Sh Jaswant Singh ji. He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside. May his soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2020

