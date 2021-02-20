PM Modi Proposes Online Pariksha Pe Charcha In The Wake Of Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be back soon. The government presser describes Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), which is an annual event, as a live programme where the Prime Minister will respond to examination stress-related questions posed by students in his “uniquely engaging style” will be held online this year in the wake of COVID-19.

The Registration Process for the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 is set to commence on Thursday, 18 February, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced in a press release. Pokhriyal informed that the programme will be held virtually, and students of Classes 9 to 12 will be invited to pose questions through the My Gov platform. Selected questions will be featured in the programme.

The selected participants will participate in the programme from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC(Pariksha Pe Charcha) kit.

As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021https://t.co/dsjq8y879s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

The press release stated that students, teachers, and parents from all across the country are to be selected through an online creative writing competition on the My Gov platform. This portal for online creative writing competition will remain open till 14 March 2021.

The website where students can register is - innovateindia.mygov.in. According to the website, here is how students and parents can join 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'"

Click on the 'Participate Now' button.

The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12.

Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided.

Students may also submit their question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a maximum of 500 characters.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the "online activities designed exclusively for them".

