PM Modi, Prez, Others Extend Greetings To People Of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura On Statehood Day

President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many other leaders extended their greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day.

President of India tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future."

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 21, 2022

Modi wrote, "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress."

Here is the video from PM Modi.

Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on this special Statehood Day. https://t.co/r2lRmjlWuC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Here are some tweets from the leaders and other netizens.

Warm greetings to hard-working & peace-loving people of #Tripura #Meghalaya & #Manipur on their #StatehoodDay! May almighty bless everyone and the states achieve new milestones of development towards the prosperity of all! — Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) January 21, 2022

I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the people of #Tripura on the occasion of their 50th #StatehoodDay. May the state of Tripura achieve further ladders of growth & prosperity in upcoming years. pic.twitter.com/gbVyQ1MPpL — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 21, 2022

Indian Railways sends its greetings to the people of Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya on the occasion of golden jubilee of their #StatehoodDay pic.twitter.com/rDzQNTGUZA — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 21, 2022

Warm greetings to the gems of beautiful State #Manipur On the #50th #StatehoodDay . May the ‘Jewel of India’ and its people keep working towards State’s development and attain

new heights 👏🏻 Wishes for Happiness and prosperity for All 🇮🇳 #Manipur #StatehoodDay pic.twitter.com/hFOSnCCJsH — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) January 21, 2022

On Statehood Day of Tripura Meghalaya&Manipur(estd on 21 January 1972),my heartfelt greetings to the culturally rich talented people of these States.

May prosperity & success adorn the lives of people in these States & they keep progressing on path of development !#StatehoodDay pic.twitter.com/Iq9OcGTeEe — VHP TRIPURA (@VhpTripura) January 21, 2022

Our heartiest greetings to the joyous people of Meghalaya on the occasion of its Statehood Day.

Do you know that the Umngot River flowing in the state is one of the cleanest rivers in Asia?#Meghalaya #statehoodday pic.twitter.com/MsQREtDRox — Ministry of Jal Shakti 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) January 21, 2022

Best wishes to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their 50th Statehood Day.#StatehoodDay — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 21, 2022

