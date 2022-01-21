PM Modi, Prez, Others Extend Greetings To People Of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura On Statehood Day

Jan 21, 2022, 13:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many other leaders extended their greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day.

President of India tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future."

Modi wrote, "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress."

Here is the video from PM Modi.

Here are some tweets from the leaders and other netizens.

