A man from Andhra Pradesh, who donated all his retirement benefits for the education of girls, was praised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio talk ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. He said the philanthropic contributions by some people inspire and encourage others to work for people’s welfare.

Prime Minister Modi said, “ the mantra of serving society by rising above the self, is a part of our values, our sanskar. Countless people in our country are making this mantra their life goal.”

He said the good samaritan Ram Bhupal Reddy from Markapuram in Andhra Pradesh opened about 100 accounts under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and deposited more than 25 lakhs in the girl students accounts.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio talk, the Prime Minister also shared a similar story from Uttar Pradesh. He said Kunwar Singh is a farmer from Kachora village of Agra, who found fresh water in his field 6-7 km away from the village. But, he wanted to share the water with the people of his village as locals were facing the fresh water problems for many years.

Kunwar Singh needed Rs 30-32 lakh for transporting the water from his field to the village. Kunwar’s younger brother Shyam Singh had retired from the Army recently. When he got to know the noble intention of his elder brother, he handed over all his retirement benefits which helped Kunwar Singh to start the works of laying a pipeline from the farm to the village.