New Delhi: Amid crackdown against Popular Front of India (PFI) across India, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on its radar. The sources also claimed that the PFI members had even planned to organise a terror camp to eliminate Modi.

The sources said that Central investigating agencies have found inputs against the outfit for “organizing a training camp with an intent to cause disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Bihar's capital Patna on July 12 this year.”

The ED has also claimed that the PFI had allegedly collected a large amount of cash to the tune of Rs 120 crore. During the course of investigation, the agencies have found details of numerous bank accounts of the outfit.

This was revealed in two separate remand copies of the Enforcement Directorate — one submitted before a special judge in Lucknow against Muhammed Shafeeque Payeth of Kerala and the other against Perwez Ahmed before a special court in Delhi. Both Payeth and Ahmed were arrested from Kerala and Delhi respectively.

he remand copies further mentioned that PFI was also “organizing a training camp with an intent to cause disturbance during Hon'ble Prime Minister's Patna visit on July 12, 2022.”

It may be recalled here that a joint team of ED and National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police forces had recently launched a major search operation and arrested 106 PFI members from 15 states.

