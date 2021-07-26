PM Modi Pays Tributes To Martyrs On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, paid tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war, 1999 on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Prime Minister also shared an excerpt from his last year's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi tweeted, “We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day."

The Indian armed forces defeated Pakistan and claimed victory on July 26, 1999, after fighting for more than three months on the snowy heights of Kargil. Since then, Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated every year to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.