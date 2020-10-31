Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister on his birth anniversary at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity. Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014. Modi had unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' in Narmada district of Gujarat on October 31, 2018. The statue of Sardar Patel is 100 times larger than the average person and the height of the statue is double that of New York's Statue of Liberty.

Narendra Modi is on a two-day Gujarat visit and offered flowers at the feet of the monument of Sardar Patel this morning. At the same time, rose petals were showered on the statue from helicopters. Earlier today the Prime Minister tweeted, "A humble tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pioneer of national unity and integrity, on his birth anniversary. Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti."

Through video conference, Modi will address 428 Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services currently undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

As many as 17 new projects were inaugurated by Modi on Friday, including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity. Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children's Nutrition Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park, Jungle Safari, and a boat ride are some of the main attractions.