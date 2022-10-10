PM Modi, Other Leaders Condole Mulayam Singh Yadav's Demise

Oct 10, 2022, 11:32 IST
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last today while undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. The condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav had been critical for the last few days and he was on life-saving drugs.

Akhilesh Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav confirmed the death news of SP Patriarch. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe – Akhilesh Yadav."

After the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."

In another tweet, Modi wrote, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."

