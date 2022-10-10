PM Modi, Other Leaders Condole Mulayam Singh Yadav's Demise

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last today while undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. The condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav had been critical for the last few days and he was on life-saving drugs.

Akhilesh Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav confirmed the death news of SP Patriarch. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe – Akhilesh Yadav."

After the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."

In another tweet, Modi wrote, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."

My wholehearted condolences to Sri @yadavakhilesh Ji and the entire family of Sri Mulayam Ji Rest in peace Neta Ji 🙏 This is truly end of an era in Indian politics & my prayers for strength to all Samajwadi Party leaders/loyalists https://t.co/1Z776lJWbp — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 10, 2022

Former UP CM & one of tallest Indian politician #MulayamSinghYadav ji passes away. A true people’s leader respected across different parties 🙏 Deepest condolences to his family members. May he rest in peace. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/DiVYfOXYgl — YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 10, 2022

Samajwadi Party founder, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and former union minister Shri.Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more. Our condolences to his family and followers. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ThZotB2rIX — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) October 10, 2022

