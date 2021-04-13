PM Modi, Netizens Pay Tributes To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims On Twitter

Apr 13, 2021, 11:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In a tweet, he wrote, “Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism, and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.” Here is the tweet made by Narendra Modi.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, took place on 13 April 1919, when Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire their rifles into a crowd of unarmed Indian civilians in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab, killing at least 379 people and injuring over 1,200 other people.

Here are some of the tweets from Twitter.

 

