PM Modi, Netizens Pay Tributes To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims On Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In a tweet, he wrote, “Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism, and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.” Here is the tweet made by Narendra Modi.

Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, took place on 13 April 1919, when Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire their rifles into a crowd of unarmed Indian civilians in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab, killing at least 379 people and injuring over 1,200 other people.

Paying my humble tribute to those martyred at the #JallianwalaBaghMassacre, one of the darkest days in our history. pic.twitter.com/UtcGCd4scf — Rajiv Kumar 🇮🇳 (@RajivKumar1) April 13, 2021

My humble homage to those who sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. The painful incident lives on in our hearts & will forever inspire us to be brave in the face of injustice.#JallianwalaBaghMassacre pic.twitter.com/Ax10zjKPFD — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 13, 2021

बैसाखी के सूरज पर खून का एक दाग हूँ मैं,

Tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in #JallianwalaBagh this day in 1919. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come. We salute their courage and sacrifice.🙏#JallianwalaBaghMassacre pic.twitter.com/57Ii4iNsB3 — Manoj Chauhan (@manojchauhanmp) April 13, 2021

Jallianwala Bala masscre in 1919 in which British troops opened fire against thousands of people who had gathered to mark the occasion of Baisakhi. Many

people were killed 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#JallianwalaBagh #JallianwalaBaghMassacre pic.twitter.com/TqQimVibWW — ✨✨✨✨LoveNaaz (@lovey_00024) April 13, 2021

Remembering those who sacrificed their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919. The tragic incident will always serve to remind us of the price the country paid for its freedom.#JallianwalaBaghMassacre pic.twitter.com/QJs1Yyz29R — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 13, 2021

Today (April 13, 2021) marks the 102nd Anniversary of one of the most baffling and monstrous events in the histroy of India, The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre also known as the Amritsar Massacre.

And we need to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/hcrBRngnzx — louie history help (@louiehistory) April 13, 2021

Remembering all those who lost their lives in Jallianwala Bagh Masscare. Your sacrifice has lead us to independence that we are living today.#JallianwalaBaghMassacre pic.twitter.com/9TXXk4czWr — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) April 13, 2021

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, took place on 13 April 1919, when Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire on innocents.#nccremembersjallianwala pic.twitter.com/aGCsDVtOEm — NCC girls wing DBS PG college (@NccDbs) April 13, 2021