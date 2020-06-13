NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior ministers and officials on Saturday evening for review meeting of the country's handling of COVID-19. The PM is scheduled to meet Chief Ministers of several states on June 16 and 17.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted.

Home minister Amit Shah, health minister Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, health secretary, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava and other members of the empowered groups attended the meeting.

The PM took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city- and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds and instructed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States/UTs.

On COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the PM suggested that Home Minister and the Health Minister should convene an emergency meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge posed by rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.

Delhi, which reported its biggest single day spike with 2,137 cases on Friday.

On Saturday, India recorded 11,458 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike and 386 more fatalities. The total number of cases is now 3,08,993, and the toll is at 8,884, according to the MoHFW.