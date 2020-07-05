NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance.

After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, "Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance..."

The meeting comes after the Prime Minister had visited Leh earlier this week and addressed soldiers following the June 15 clashes, in which 20 army personnel were killed by Chinese troops.

PM Modi on Friday in an apparent warning to China said that this is not the age of expansionism but the age of development. "Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," Modi said.

Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said India's resolve for ''Atmanirbhar Bharat'' (self-reliant India) becomes stronger because of you and your strong resolve.

The PM said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message about the strength of India. He paid tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh.

He told the personnel that their will power is as strong and firm as the Himalayas and the whole country is proud of them.

"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength...Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today," PM Modi said.

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace...Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," he said.