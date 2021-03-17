PM Modi to Discuss Fresh Corona Wave With CMs of States 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states as India’s COVID-19 tally has seen a surge. He is also expected to talk about the ongoing vaccination drive as the central government seeks to ramp up the inoculation program.

PM Modi’s last interaction with CMs was in January 2021, just before the vaccines were rolled out. At that time, he had announced that the Centre will bear all the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers during the first round of inoculation.

He had also suggested that public representatives, such as politicians, should not partake in the initial exercise.

Sources said the meeting was necessitated as India’s COVID-19 tally has seen a spike with the three states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab accounting for 75 percent of new cases. On the vaccination front, India has crossed the three crore mark on total vaccinations and the meeting will also go into how to speed up this process.

