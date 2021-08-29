PM Modi Mann Ki Baat August 2021: 10 Takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday. Modi spoke about various issues.

Modi paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and also wished people on Janmashtami. The first Mann Ki Baat episode was broadcast on October 3, 2014, and today's episode was the 80th edition.

PM Modi paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and praised Indian Hockey teams over their performance at the Tokyo Olympics that was held recently.

He said that sportsman spirit should not stop and added that this time, the Indian players created a huge history at the Olympics.

He extended Janmashtami's wishes to the people of the nation and urged the people to carry forward the traditions of the nation.

Modi spoke about Jadurani Dasi Ji, an American who is connected to ISKCON. He said that he had a long chat with her and said that people of the world should focus on the spiritual systems and philosophy today.

Modi said that the youth of India have resolved to make an impact on Indian toys globally and said that the toy industry has a big market of around Rs. 6 to 7 lakh crore in the world.

Modi said that today's youth are more focused on doing something different and are not willing to follow routine practices.

He praised the ongoing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and appreciated Indore city's progress.

Modi urged the citizens to cherish and preserve Sanskrit.

Prime Minister added that efforts have been made to create awareness about Sanskrit.

PM Modi asserted that Mann Ki Baat is no longer restricted only to India and added that, he receives messages from Indians based abroad.