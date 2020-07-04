NEW DELHI: As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The day is observed as 'Asadha Poornima'. Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations.

It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said adding that the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action. "Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future," Modi said at the event.

He further added that, "Young minds are finding solutions to global problems. India has one of the largest start-up eco-systems. I would urge my young friends, to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha. They will motivate and show the way ahead.”

Modi said that, “We want to focus on the Buddhist sites. A few days back the Indian cabinet announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one. This would bring so many people, pilgrims and tourists.” (PTI)