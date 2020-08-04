Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a historic Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Wednesday. He will be in the city for three hours tomorrow, August 5. According to the official itinerary released on Tuesday, he will start from Delhi at 9.35 am. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in the afternoon.

The PM will first go to Lucknow on a special plane from Delhi, and from there to Ayodhya on a helicopter. He will then go to Hanuman Garhi for Lord Hanuman’s darshan.

The main programme of bhoomi poojan will begin at 12:30 pm and PM Modi will lay five silver bricks as the temple foundation amid the chanting of religious hymns at 12:40 pm, according to an international news agency.

The priests and religious leaders supervising the entire event said that the muhurat for the bhoomi pujan will last only for 32 seconds. Special puja and Vedic rituals have been going on at the ceremony venue since Monday ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan.

Have a look at the PM's itinerary: