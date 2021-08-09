PM Modi Launches Mission To Make India Aatamnirbhar In Edible Oils

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) on Monday, with the goal of making India self-sufficient in cooking oils, particularly palm oil, and reducing reliance on imports.

He claimed over 11,000 crores would be invested in the edible oil ecosystem during a virtual event on the PM-Kisan scheme.

Under the government's flagship PM-Kisan scheme, the Prime Minister also distributed over 19,500 crores to over 9.75 crore farmers.

While India has achieved self-sufficiency or Aatamnirbhar in the production of rice, wheat, and sugar, PM Modi stated that this is insufficient because the country is heavily reliant on imported edible oils.

As he launched NMEO-OP, PM Modi emphasised that India must also become self-sufficient in edible oil.

The Prime Minister stated that the government will guarantee that farmers have access to all resources, including excellent seeds and technology, in order to encourage palm oil and other oil seed production.

It's worth noting that India's local need for edible oil is met entirely by imports. Palm oil accounts for roughly 55 per cent of total imports.

PM Modi stated that the government was wasting thousands of crores of rupees on edible oil imports and that this money should instead go to farmers.

The Prime Minister stated that palm cultivation may be pushed in the north-eastern regions as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.